Nation observes Yaum-e-Takbeer with commitment towards peace

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Yaum-e-Takbeer, Pakistan on Friday expressed commitment to continue working towards the promotion of peace and stability at regional and global levels.

“The nation reaffirms its resolve to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence against any form of aggression,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Youm-e-Takbeer being marked today.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan had been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament and follows latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level.

This year, Youm-e-Takbeer has been marked by the inauguration of 1100 MWe K-2 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi which adds much valuable, cleaner, reliable and affordable electricity to the national energy mix.

“This underscores the role of nuclear science and technology in the socioeconomic development of the country and the welfare of its people,” the FO statement said. The FO said besides nuclear power generation, Pakistan had harnessed nuclear technology for public service in diverse areas including cancer diagnosis and treatment, public health, agriculture, environment protection and industry.

“The nation pays its tribute to the contributions of its scientists, engineers and technicians for the security and development of Pakistan,” it said.