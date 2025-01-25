Nation partner with IEA, says Haqqani

KHOST (TOLOnews): Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Minister of Interior, stated in an audio message during the graduation ceremony of a religious school in Khost that some hostile individuals are trying to tarnish the reputation of the (government) system.

In this message, the acting minister of interior also said that the nation is a partner in the system, and sincere individuals can work towards understanding, raising religious awareness, and addressing people’s challenges.

Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani said: “Try to create mutual understanding between the people and the system. Many hostile individuals want to misrepresent the system. This system belongs to the entire nation, and everyone has a right to it.”

At the same time, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the acting minister of refugees and repatriation, said during the event that, based on active diplomacy, the Islamic Emirate now has supporters in the UN Security Council. He reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s emphasis on legitimate engagement with the world.

Speaking at a madrassa graduation ceremony, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir added: “If decisions were made in the Security Council regarding Afghanistan, we previously had no one to support us or veto those decisions. However, now our diplomatic and political relations have advanced to the extent that some countries support the Islamic Emirate and use their veto power in our favor.”

Some high-ranking officials of the Islamic Emirate strongly reacted to the recent request from the International Criminal Court and described it as a failed attempt to achieve political goals.