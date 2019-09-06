Nation stands united behind it’s Armed Forces against evil designs: President Alvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi along with First Lady Samina Alvi visited the residence of Pakistan Armed Forces’, Martyr Captain Muhammad Al Husnain Nawaz today (Friday).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the entire nation salutes the martyrs and their families for the sacrifices they have made for the safety and prosperity of the motherland.

He also said: “Our martyrs foiled nefarious designs of the enemy by sacrificing their lives and the entire nation is united and stands behind the Pak Army against the enemy.”

The President said sacrificing lives for the safety of the motherland has been a proud tradition of the entire nation.

President Alvi also made prayers on the occasion for the families of the martyrs so that Allah may grant them the strength and steadfastness to see through testing times upon the family after the departure of a loved one.

Earlier in the day, While acknowledging the sacrifices of armed forces, Mr Alvi vowed to always remember the families of martyrs in his prayers.

The nation is celebrating Defence and Martyrs Day Thursday (today) to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis who stood as a solid wall to defend the motherland against the aggression of enemy.

The president said on this very day, Pakistan Army and the nation jointly foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

September Spirit has made our independence and sovereignty invincible. I am proud that in addition to being fully modernized, our Armed Forces are imbued with the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice and are capable of defeating any internal and external adventurism.

On this Defence and Martyrs Day, we reiterate solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren and renew our resolve that we will continue to support their right to self-determination. We will continue raising their just struggle for freedom at all levels and platforms.