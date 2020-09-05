Nation to celebrate Defence Day today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The nation is all set to celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner on September 6 (Sunday).

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country. The change of guard ceremony would take place at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi in the morning.

The day would begin with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. `Fateha’ and Quran Khawani will also be held for all those, who have laid their lives in the line to serve the nation.

Wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which would be attended by the senior officials of the respective areas across the country.