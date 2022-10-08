Nation to celebrate Eid-e-Milad on Sunday

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Nation is set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Sunday with traditional zeal and renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Streets, roads, as well as markets and government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum.

State and religious organizations have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event. The religious scholars will address the events to be held in connection with Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).