Nation well aware of JUI-F Chief’s tactics: SAPM Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says nation is well aware of tactics of JUI-F Chief and would not allow him to use the religious card for his vested interests.

In a series of Tweets, SAPM Awan regretted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is threatening to create anarchy in the country by bring innocent students of seminaries to the streets.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan would neither make a deal with these elements nor give them any relaxation in the accountability process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday (yesterday) had decided against joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) sit-in protest.

Both the PPP and PML-N were invited by JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman to attend Islamabad’s sit-in, but decided not to join the sit-in protest, they have informed the JUI-F leadership about there decision.

