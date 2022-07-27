Nation will be indebted to great sacrifices of martyred troops: President

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the nation would remain indebted to those who laid down their lives for the security of the homeland.

In his message on the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar (Nishan-e-Haider), the president paid tribute to the brave son of the soil. He said Captain Muhammad Sarwar sacrificed his life in Kashmir in 1948 while defending the country.

“Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed bravely and gallantly fought the enemies of the country,” he said. The president prayed for the elevation of ranks of the soul of Captain Muhammad Sarwar and of all other martyrs.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali as the Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

The president made the appointment in line with Section 9 of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Ordinance, 1981.

Under the PARC Ordinance, the President appoints a prominent scientist from the agricultural sector as the Chairman of the research body.

