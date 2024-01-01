National Assembly echoes with calls to make budget pro-public, pro-business

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday echoed with strong calls directed at the government to provide more relief to the people by making the federal budget 2024-25 pro-pubic and pro-business.

The calls were made as the Lower House of the Parliament continued with the debate on the budget for the year 2024-25. Legislators urged the government to focus on people-oriented policies and provide more relief to the agriculture and information technology sectors. Taking part in the discussion, MQM-P’s Dr Farooq Sattar stressed the need to do away from the continuity of traditional budgeting and suggested that deliberate efforts should be made to make the budget pro-people and pro-business for sustainable growth.

The MQM-P leader said there should be a difference between an overtaxed or wrongly-taxed budget and growth-oriented budget. He said exorbitantly higher prices of electricity, gas, potable water and petroleum are the fundamental issues of the common people, which need to be addressed on priority basis. He said agricultural income of feudal and big landlords should be brought under the tax net instead of overburdening the salaried class with more taxes.

Farooq Sattar termed the budget for 2024-25 as traditional, reflecting a continuity of policies from the past 77 years. “The country’s current debt servicing issues, noting that most budget allocations are used for this purpose,” he added. The MQM leader said, “It is the government’s responsibility to prepare the budget with the public’s issues in mind. Unfortunately, every budget seems to favour the wealthy.”

Farooq Sattar urged the government to focus on the agriculture sector and criticized the imposition of more taxes on salaried individuals. He called for relief measures for the poor in the budget and asked the government to revise the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. He stressed the need to resolve Karachi’s water issues and to allocate more funds to improve the city’s drain system. He also advocated for more incentives to attract foreign direct investment and for policies that encourage a growth-oriented economy.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Rana Atif thanked his party for giving him the opportunity to contest the elections and promote the party’s vision. He highlighted the issues of his constituency and asked the government to solve these issues of every district without discrimination. He called for the government to address the issue of IPP capacity payments and to take steps to further enhance the country’s imports.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Asia Naz Tanoli said that in 2018, the government solved the issue of load-shedding and that during the PML-N tenure, more funds were allocated for development projects. She recalled that the PML-N government saved the country from bankruptcy and sacrificed its politics.

She said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif always worked for the development of the country, and that global confidence in the country improved during their tenure.” She asked the government to start metro bus services from Taxila to Islamabad. Sunni Ittehad Council’s Omer Farooq thanked his party chairman for awarding him ticket and appreciated the people of his constituency for electing him. He said that the issue of corruption should be resolved. Farooq advocated for more relief to the agricultural, industrial, and information technology sectors as these sectors would create more job opportunities for the people. He also highlighted the issue of law and order in his constituency.

Meanwhile, the Senate is continuing discussion on the Finance Bill 2024-25. Taking part in the discussion, Bilal Ahmed Khan suggested that the government should focus on broadening the tax net as well as exploiting the country’s indigenous resources. He said this is important to free the country from debt trap and take it towards self-reliance.

Muhammad Qasim voiced concerns over terrorist incidents in the country, stressing that the political leadership should work sincerely to take the country in the right direction. Amir Waliuddin Chishti opposed the imposition of tax on stationery in the budget. He emphasized greater focus on bringing improvement in the health and education sectors.

Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto said the budget for next fiscal year is not people friendly. He said the political leadership will have to move towards Charter of Economy to address the chronic issues. Samina Mumtaz Zehri said the employees in one to sixteen grades must be exempted from additional taxes.

Sajid Mir supported the privatization of loss making enterprises including PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills. Shahadat Awan noted that increase in salaries and pension is not significant saying these should be enhanced keeping in view the prevailing price hike.

Zeeshan Khanzada said the private sector and businesses should be fully facilitated to uplift the economy. He said we should also give confidence to overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan. Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan said the PSDP for the next fiscal year envisages important initiatives such as establishment of IT Parks and substantial allocations for water reservoirs. On the occasion of the birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the chair paid tributes to her struggle for democracy and supremacy of the constitution. The House also offered fateha for the departed soul.