National Assembly session scheduled for December 10

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly is set to convene on Tuesday, December 10, at 5 pm. The session was summoned by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Parliamentary sources indicate that the agenda will cover regular discussions, with a significant focus likely to be on legislative matters concerning religious schools. The issue has garnered attention in recent weeks and is expected to spark debate among lawmakers.

The session will be closely watched as the government continues to address key policy and legislative priorities amidst growing public interest in educational reforms.