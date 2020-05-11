National Assembly to discuss cornavirus situation in today’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A special National assembly session will be held today (Monday) to debate on one-point agenda, i.e. to discuss the measures taken by the federal and provincial governments to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Assembly will meet at 3:00 pm in the Parliament House. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri will preside over the session during which legislators from treasury and the opposition will participate in the debate on situation arising after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The special session will be related to COVID-19 only. No non-legislative agenda be taken in the session, therefore, no question hour, adjournment motion, call attention notice and privilege motions be taken up for discussion while quorum will not be pointed out during the session. On the other hand, Senate session is also scheduled to start from Tuesday (May 12). According to sources, no visitor gallery will open except press gallery.