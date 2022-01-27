National assets can’t be destroyed for happiness of anyone: Chief Justice PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that national assets cannot be destroyed for happiness of any one and stopped excavation of stones from Kunhar river while directed competent authorities to submit report before court, on Thursday.

This was observed during hearing of writ petition seeking to stop excavation of stones from Kunhar river for Sokinari dam while Commissioner Hazara appeared before PHC.

The Chief Justice PHC remarked that administration did not aware about of activities in their jurisdiction while awaken after notice of the court and inquired from Commissioner Hazara about Kunhar river situation.

Commissioner Hazara informed that from 20 October 2021 excavation of stones had stopped on the directions of honorable court and added that contractors did not obtained permission from Mines department despite their claims.

On informing by the commissioner Hazara, Chief Justice remarked that if contractors did not obtained permission who can they started excavation and added that do not destroy national assets for happiness anyone.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that why not the officers should granted permission behind the bar and added that why not a Joint Investigation Team may constitute to identify officers for granting permission of excavation from rivers.

Chief Justice also observed that unfortunately no one is interest regarding protection of aquatic assets despite disturbance of flow toward rivers which is evident from situation of River Kabul. Chief Justice also directed did not allow excavation from any river not only limit it to Kunhar River.

The Chief Justice also observed regarding bad condition of Swat river and directed to close crashing plant on riversides.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid directed Commissioner Hazara, Secretary Mines and Deputy Director Evironmental Protection Agency to resolve the issue and identify another place for excavation of stones for Sokinari dam project while adjourned further hearing till 1st March.