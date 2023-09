F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The national boxing team will leave for China on Tuesday to feature in the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou city of Zhejiang province from Saturday.

The squad includes three male and one female boxer.

Boxers from 45 countries would participate in the boxing event at the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the 19th Asian Games village in Hangzhou to host over 20,000 people has officially been opened.