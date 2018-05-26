National consensus must for creation of new provinces, says PM Abbasi

F.P. Report

SHUJABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday that said we should not use the slogan of new provinces only for the political benefits and adding that a national dialogue must be held to evolve consensus for new province.

PM Abbasi said this while addressing a public gathering on Saturday after inaugurating Multan-Shujabad section of Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5).

He said that formation and establishing is also possible in Pakistan. PM Abbasi was accompanied by Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana and Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah.

The Sukkur-Multan Motorway is part of Karachi-Lahore Motorway Project and is being constructed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that would cost Rs 294 billion.

Prime minister criticized the people who raising voice of South Punjab and adding that those who had now been calling for South Punjab province were part of Pervez Musharraf’s government when new province could have been created within no time.

Such people were just cheating the people and challenged them to prove their performance during their respective tenures with that of the PML-N government in all sectors, PM said.

Premier Abbasi added that the whole political elite should join heads on the issue of new provinces and other national issues as the politics of blackmailing and impersonation would not work anymore.

He said the present government had delivered even beyond its commitments and besides it own projects, it had also accomplished the half-complete projects of previous government that had been lingering for decades.

PM Abbasi added that the previous governments too had same resources but failed to deliver. During the last five years, the government had executed record projects, comparing with the last 65 years.

It had added around 10,400MW to national grid, comparing with 20,000 MW generated since creation of Pakistan.

