National COVID positivity surges at 4.4 percent; 2,228 patients critical

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded 4.4 percent where 2,228 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace. The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Hyderabad which was 25.76 percent followed by Mirpur 18.75 percent and Karachi 11.62 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 12.5 percent, Balochistan 1.38 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 1.33 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 3.42 percent, Punjab 3.86 percent and Sindh had 7.29 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had maximum positivity ratio of 6.42 percent, Rawalpindi had 3.14 percent, Faisalabad 2.92 percent, Bahawalpur 2.53 percent, Multan 3.63 percent and Gujranwala 0.71 percent. In Sindh, Karachi had 11.62 percent, Hyderabad 25.76 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 10.27 percent, Swat 0.79 and Abbotabad 0.25 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 1.05 percent, in ICT 1.33 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 18.75 percent positivity ratio.

It also highlighted the numbers of ventilators occupied across the country as 286 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. However, In Punjab, seven patients were on ventilators in Bahawalpur, one in Faisalabad, one in Gujranwala, 92 in Lahore, 27 in Multan and five in Rawalpindi, In Sindh, Karachi had 81 patients on ventilators, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar had 41, one in Swat and 30 patients were on ventilators in ICT.

The update also showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 11,376 deaths were recorded with prevailing Case Fatality Rate of 2.12 percent against the global death rate of 2.14 percent. It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 69 percent were males. As many as 74 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised, it added.