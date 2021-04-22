National Electronics Complex inks MoU with COMSATS

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan and COMSATS University Islamabad was signed on Thursday at the Principal Seat of the later in Islamabad.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector CUI and Dr. Sajid Baloch, Director General NECOP signed the document on behalf of their organizations.

Prof. Afzal lauded the efforts of the CUI Wah Campus for initiating the groundwork for the cooperation agreement. He said that Electrical Engineering and Computer Science with their off-shoots in RF and Microwave, Semiconductor Technologies, VLSI Design, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Cyber Security are among the key strengths of COMSATS University and we would like our programs to become more industry competitive. In this regard, he said that national institutions are natural partners of COMSATS University towards building indigenous capacity.

Dr. Sajid and his team of senior officials from NECOP visited several labs and facilities of the University and appreciated the research efforts put together by CUI Faculty and Students. Dr. Sajid said that, NECOP is establishing a state-of-the-art National IC Design Center, for which a strong collaboration model with academia is essential. Furthermore, NECOP has strengths in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Information Security, RF & Microwave, and Embedded System Design. NECOP is working in close collaboration with Ministry of Science and Technology on various projects of national interests in aforementioned areas, for which COMSATS University can contribute as an academic and research collaborator.

The MoU will promote collaboration between the two organizations in Research and Development in the areas of Computer Sciences, Electronics, Computer and Mechanical Engineering by granting access of NECOP Labs and facilities to CUI Researchers. The organizations agreed to hold joint research seminars, workshops and conferences in the subjects of mutual interest.

It was agreed that COMSATS University researchers and faculty will collaborate with NECOP for execution of joint technical projects. NECOP also offered to facilitate CUI students with Research Assistantships, Post-Doctoral opportunities for research, internships and joint research supervision. NECOP will also give its inputs for making the research in CUI programs more relevant and industry oriented under an Industry-Academia partnership model.

The ceremony was witnessed by several scientists, and senior officials from both organizations including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, Campus Director CUI Wah, Prof. Dr. Sajjad Madani Registrar CUI, Prof. Shahid A. Khan Head ORIC, CUI, Prof. Dr. Shahzad A. Malik Dean, CUI Faculty of Engineering.