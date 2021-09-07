National hero honored at FG College Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Every year on 6th of September students and staff of FG Degree College for men Peshawar Cant celebrate Defense and Martyrs Day with full devotion and fervor.

This day has great importance in the history of Pakistan as our armed forces defeated an enemy four times larger than them. The vibrant and passionate nations never forget the accomplishments of their heroes. That is why Defence Day is officially celebrated in FG Degree College for men Peshawar.

The function started with recitation from the Holy Quran by Professor Tariq Khalil. Two guest speakers, Lieutenant Colonel Asad Mehmood Khan and Associate Prof Amjad Iqbal also graced the occasion.

Principal (Syed Ali Hasnain Naqvi) thanked the participants and reiterated that the nation builders will continue raising awareness amongst youth about their glorious past in order to inspire them to heroic works and thereby help the country move from strength to strength.

With the understanding that we are if Pakistan is, the participating proud Pakistani students raised the slogans of “Pakistan-zindaabad”

In the end, the principal also distributed certificates among those students who made the college proud by participating/winning positions in International Kangaroo Mathematics Contest 2021.