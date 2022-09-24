National politics, relief activities, and Haqiqi Azadi

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that rural Sindh was going through the worst form of slavery, therefore, the nation will have to rise up to the occasion and wage jihad to achieve Haqiqi Azadi for future generations.

While addressing a students’ convention in Islamabad, the PTI chief announced resuming his Haqiqi Azadi Movement from September 24 and appealed to the public to take to the streets as soon as he calls on them. Khan has urged party workers and supporters to get ready for his call as establishing the rule of law was the country’s foremost need.

Pakistan is passing through the most difficult time in its history as the country had suffered unprecedented losses from climate-induced disastrous floods over the past two months. More than 33 million people were displaced and one-third of the country’s landmass is still submerged in the water.

According to government statistics, a big chunk of road infrastructure, and one million homes completely destroyed while over one million households received significant damage from torrential rains and floods. Presently, the entire nation is battling the disastrous effects of floods while the government leaders are urging the world to assist the flood-hit nation, so it can recover the deteriorating economy and rehabilitate torrent-hit regions so the masses can restart their normal life.

Interestingly, the PTI Chief set to sell the narrative of the so-called Haqiqi Azadi to the public in this age of calamity. Earlier, Mr. Khan vowed to eradicate corruption, and enforce merit and justice in the county but could not do so despite ruling the nation for four years. Currently, he put his previous agenda on the back burner and took up a new manifesto to mobilize his workers and attract the youth of the nation.

In fact, Khan has a charismatic personality and is well versed in the tact of coining new terms and selling new narratives according to the needs of the politics. Currently, he failed to assess the needs of the flood-hit masses who demand relief from their dispirations instead of fascinating political slogans and idealistic manifestos. Therefore, Khan should postpone his long march.