National Procurement Commission approves 27 key projects across Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, has approved 27 development projects worth approximately 3 billion afghani (AFN).

According to a statement issued by Baradar’s office, 37 projects were presented to the commission. Of these, 27 were approved, seven were amended, one was canceled and a decision on two projects was postponed.

Committees were assigned to review the procurement processes of the two postponed projects, taking into account amendments made by the National Procurement Commission.

The approved and amended projects include the construction of a transport terminal in the eastern part of Kabul city; completion of remaining work at Jumhuriat Hospital in Kabul; completion of remaining work at Pashdan Dam in Herat and Bakhshabad Dam in Farah; completion of the protection and maintenance project of Sultan Dam in Ghazni province.

Other approved projects included the initiation of the detailed design project for Sultan Ibrahim Dam in Sar-e Pul province; completion of the power transmission project from Kabul to Kandahar, including the installation of pylons, construction of substations, and extension of transmission lines; the extension of power transmission lines from Kajaki Dam to Kandahar city; completion of remaining work on existing electricity projects in several provinces; and the construction of several roads in Kabul city.

These projects are being funded by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the statement read.