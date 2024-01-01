National Procurement Commission saves 3 billion afn

KABUL (BNA): The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs reported that the National Procurement Commission has saved approximately 3 billion Afghanis through efficiency measures in project contracts.

According to the statement, the Islamic Emirate is prioritizing reconstruction and infrastructure development across various sectors. The commission, during its regular meetings, has approved 317 projects with a total budget of about 85 billion Afghanis, achieving significant savings through cost-effective procurement practices.

The approved projects include urban infrastructure, rural development, health, transportation, water management, electricity, agriculture, telecommunications, drinking water, railway construction, and rehabilitation. These projects are being implemented across the country, including Kabul and other provinces.

The projects are expected to stimulate national progress and create thousands of employment opportunities. The National Procurement Commission emphasizes transparency, economic efficiency, and timely execution in its processes.

Additionally, the commission prioritizes the use of domestic products, ensuring balanced development across provinces and meeting the needs of citizens effectively.