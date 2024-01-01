National Resistance Council calls for inclusion of anti-Taliban in UN’s Qatar meeting

KABUL (Khaama Press): The National Resistance Council for the Salvation of Afghanistan has said that the United Nations is organizing a meeting in Qatar soon, with special representatives from different countries to discuss Afghanistan. They have requested the UN to invite representatives from anti-Taliban political groups to join this meeting.

In a statement released on Saturday, January 20th, this council stated that the political factions opposing the Taliban, including the National Resistance Council, represent a significant portion of Afghanistan’s population, and the United Nations should invite representatives of this council and real representatives of civil society, women activists, especially women protesters, media, and human rights activists to this meeting.

It is worth noting that the United Nations is planning to hold a meeting with special representatives of countries regarding Afghanistan, which is scheduled to take place in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The council’s statement highlights that over the past two years, the Taliban has imposed “unprecedented restrictions and various forms of oppression on the people of Afghanistan, particularly on girls, women, ethnic groups, and religious sects.”

The National Resistance Council emphasizes that the experiences of the past two years have demonstrated that the “continuation of the Taliban’s rule” has led to a complete violation of human rights and has resulted in the presence and activities of more than twenty-two terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

According to this council, the presence of multiple terrorist groups in Afghanistan has contributed to the growth of terrorism in the region, and the participation of the Taliban in regional and international meetings strengthens terrorism.

According to the information provided by the National Resistance Council, the possible agenda of this meeting includes discussions on resolving the current crisis in Afghanistan, reviewing the UN Secretary-General’s plan for resolving this crisis, and focusing on the findings and recommendations of Feridun Sinirlioglu, the UN coordinator, and the appointment of a new representative of the organization to address the Afghanistan issue, which will be key topics of discussion in this meeting.

Previously, the United Nations Security Council had given a positive vote to the proposal by the UN Secretary-General regarding the resolution of the Afghanistan crisis and had requested the appointment of a new representative for Afghanistan by the Secretary-General.