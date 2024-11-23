National seminar on Prisoner Reform, Education begins in Kabul

KABUL (TOLONews): A five-day seminar organized by the Prisons Administration for prison officials from the 34 provinces of the country began yesterday (Saturday) in Kabul.

The head of the Prisons Administration, at the opening ceremony of this seminar titled “Better Management of Prisoner Reform and Education,” emphasized the importance of providing ethical education for prisoners.

Mohammad Yousuf Mestari, the head of the administration, said: “We must act with kindness and good conduct toward everyone. As long as an action does not go against Islamic law, we are obliged to use good manners. The law has its place, but the essence of Islamic law is ethics.”

Meanwhile, the head of the National Examination Authority, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, who spoke on the first day of the seminar, highlighted the importance of treating prisoners with respect and providing them with necessary services.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani said: “For someone who is a prisoner, serving them is very valuable. Whether they are ill or in prison, keeping such individuals happy is not easy. Clothing, food, open spaces, and education are the rights of a prisoner.”

Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, acting head of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority, also stated during the event that they are working in coordination with the Prisons Administration to provide technical and vocational training for prisoners. According to Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, such opportunities have already been created in the prisons of 16 provinces.

Shahamat added: “The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority is currently operating in 16 provinces, meaning 16 prisons. Next year, we plan to expand these programs, offering trades and skills that meet the needs of these individuals so their time in prison can be spent learning valuable skills.”

Atiqullah Darwish, the Chief of the Criminal Division of the Supreme Court, stated at the event: “A prisoner who comes as a murderer should not leave as a murderer, and someone who enters as a thief should not leave as a thief.”

According to officials, this seminar has been organized for prison officials from all 34 provinces, aiming to improve the implementation of educational and reform programs in prisons.