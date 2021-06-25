NATO, a US spare wheel

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko echoed Russian Concerns at the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security regarding the new strategic concept being developed by the NATO, that will bring European security close to the cold war era, if it embraces the approaches declared by the alliance in its latest documents. According to Alexander, the NATO countries have made a decision to work out a new strategic concept and if all the philosophical premises taped up in the latest document lay the basis for this strategic doctrine, the world will actually face a situation in the sphere of military security in Europe that will be reminiscent by its basic approaches of the cold war period. While providing detail of NATO’s new strategy document Grushko said that Russia was mentioned 63 times in the alliance’s latest declaration and if we remove all these paragraphs from the assertion, it will turn out that the alliance has no real security tasks formulated in the document.

Grushko further said that the sole new element in the document is China, which has been declared a strategic challenge for the United States. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow is shocked by the duplicitous calls of NATO and the EU against dismantling the Treaty on Open Skies by Russia in response to America’s unilateral pull out from the accord. Lavrov further smashed on the EU and US for falsely accusing Russia but they failed to mention that in the past 10 years, it blatantly neglected its obligations under the Treaty on Open Skies, closing down the majority of the territory of the US, Canada, the UK and France to Russian planes.

In fact, this is the hypocrisy of international politics that all the big or small powers, the organizations and alliances need an imaginative enemy whether true or false for their existence or continuity because absence of the enemy leads to their complete collapse or death. Therefore, the deep states always need some enemy to satisfy the public and justify their existence. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was formed by 29 countries of Europe and North America as a forum of collective security against Russian threat. Its membership increased by the time, but it did not take part in any anti-Soviet operation during the cold war era and merely performed the role of a passive protective shield. After the collapse of the Warsaw pact, the role of NATO was changed and it took part in the first Gulf war in 1991. With the passage of time NATO increased its role around the globe in the name of so-called peace mission or anti-terrorism campaign under UN umbrella but in fact protected the US interests and agenda in the world. Being the largest contributor of NATO’s budget, the United States had enjoyed full authority over NATO’s decision-making process and used the alliance for its interests. France has opposed the US’s monopoly over the alliance and limited its participation during the past. In fact, there is perception throughout the world that NATO has worked for the US interests since its inception. Former President Trump severely criticized NATO for its financial dependence on the United States, whereas the Biden administration is mending its ties with the alliance and vowed to enhance its capacity and role in peace and stability around the globe. The well-informed circles are hinting that the Biden administration is preparing to use the NATO alliance for China’s containment therefore China has been added as a challenge in NATO’s new doctrine.