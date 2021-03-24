NATO allies to hold Russia to account for its reckless, actions, Blinken

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State expressed his views on his trip to NATO Headquarters, saying that we also focused critically on the future of NATO, what work we must do to ensure that the Alliance remains strong and effective for decades to come, Wednesday.

We laid the groundwork for the upcoming leader-level summit, where even more work will be done to strengthen the Alliance and chart a unified path forward against the threats of our time, he said.

While commenting on defense ties, he said we went in together, we adjusted together, and when the time is right, we will leave together.

Secretary of State further added that last week the President noted it would be tough to meet the May 1 deadline for a full withdrawal, but whatever we end up doing, again, is going to be informed by the thinking of our allies.

He remarked that, we’re united with those allies in a few things: in making sure that we as we move forward, we seek to bring a responsible end to the conflict, to remove our troops from harm’s way, and to ensure that Afghanistan can never again become a haven for terrorists that would threaten the United States or any of our allies.

Commenting on INF treaty and nuclear vulnerability in Europe to Russia, he said we had a lengthy discussion about Russia this morning with our colleagues, adding that we all expect our relationship with Russia to remain a challenge into the foreseeable future, but it’s one that we’re prepared for.

Secretary of State remarked that we can hope is to have a relationship with Russia that is at least predictable and stable, and so given that, our intent is to engage Russia in ways that advance our interests while remaining very clear-eyed about the challenges that it poses.

Regarding New Start he said as we work with Russia to advance our interests and advance alliance interests, we’ll also work to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions, adding that particularly with the extension of New START for five years, but also with the actions we’ve already taken to hold Russia to account.

While responding on questions regarding Afghanistan and briefing allies he said, it’s now fully informed by the views of our allies, and that was really what our goal was coming here, to make sure that we could do that.

Adding that the diplomacy on Afghanistan has been moving forward, even as we’ve been reviewing the question of the May 1 deadline.

Regarding Moscow meeting he said, it was productive meeting in Moscow with the so-called Troika-plus one: Russia, China, Pakistan, the United States.

Secretary of State further added that it is significant in underscoring the view of all four countries that it was important for the parties to accelerate their efforts at finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan, important that there be a reduction in violence, a clear rejection of the establishment or re-establishment of an Emirate in Afghanistan.

Blinken added we’re also tracking to a meeting hosted by Turkey in the coming weeks that would bring together leadership of the Afghan Government and the Taliban, again, in an effort to advance on the diplomacy and to advance toward some kind of agreement for a peaceful political resolution of the conflict. So all of that is moving forward.

Responding to a question about China and EU , he said with regard to the EU and particularly China, you’re right. I have the opportunity actually this afternoon to sit down with our very close partners and the leadership.

Adding that President Biden is going to be speaking to the council tomorrow via video, all – both important, and especially the President, important evidence of our commitment to work closely with the European Union.

We see the European Union as a partner of first resort on a broad array of issues, and China is one of them. We are looking very much forward to actually having close consultations between the United States and the EU on China, he said.

With regards to the comprehensive agreement on investment, our judgment is that the onus is really going to be on China to demonstrate that the pledges it’s made on forced labor, on state-owned enterprises, on subsidies, are not just talk and that the Chinese Government will follow through on the commitments that it’s made, Blinken said.

Regarding E3 partners, with the UK, with Germany, and France, he said we are all very much on the same page when it comes to – when it comes to Iran, when it comes to our common interest in seeing if Iran wants to engage in diplomacy to come back fully into compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA.

Mentioning Nord Stream 2 he said, the pipeline divides Europe; it exposes Ukraine and Central Europe to Russian manipulation and coercion; it goes against Europe’s own stated energy security goals. He emphasized that we will continue to monitor activity to complete or certify the pipeline, and if that activity takes place, we will make a determination on the applicability of sanctions.