NATO and Ukraine reaffirm commitment to technical cooperation

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) and Ukraine signed on 17 January 2022 a renewed Memorandum of Agreement to continue their work together on technology-related projects.

“We have successfully worked with Ukraine for several years, delivering key capabilities and exchanging knowledge,” said NCI Agency General Manager Ludwig Decamps. “Under this renewed agreement, we will deepen our collaboration with Ukraine to support them in modernizing their information technology and communications services, while identifying areas where training may be required for their personnel. Our experts stand ready to continue this critical partnership.”

Relations between NA-TO and Ukraine date back to the early 1990s. Coop-eration has deepened over time and is mutually beneficial, with Ukraine actively contributing to NATO-led operations and mission-s.

Since the Agency’s Supervisory Board approved the first agreement in 2015, the Agency has consistently supported Ukraine on technology matters, primarily through the NATO-Ukraine Comm-and, Control, Communica-tion and Computers (C4) Trust Fund.

“The Memorandum signed today continues our cooperation established in 2015. With NATO’s support we plan to further introduce modern information technologies and services into the command and control system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” said Ambassador Nataliia Galibarenko, Head of Mission of Ukraine to NATO.

Projects include an effort to deliver secure communications equipment to Ukraine in December 2018, which are still in use today.

The NATO-Ukraine Regional Airspace Security Programme (RASP) was also developed under this agreement, to provide early notification and coordination on airspace threats. The system includes an integrated IP phone system, and offers tools to operators to help them interact with each other, such as chat, geographical pointers and highlighting of an aircraft track. The units are connected through a dedicated network separate from the Internet.

Work with Ukraine also includes a Knowledge Sharing Initiative where Agency subject matter experts share their knowledge of NATO practices in developing capabilities in the Command, Control, Communications and Computers (C4) domain.

The Knowledge Sharing Initiative includes training, workshops and subject matter expertise to support Ukraine in modernizing its defence capabilities.