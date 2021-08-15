NATO backs Kabul airport operations

BRUSSELS (Agencies): NATO is helping to maintain the operation of the Kabul airport to keep Afghanistan in touch with the outside world, a spokesman for the alliance told RIA Novosti.

“NATO is constantly assessing the development of the situation in Afghanistan. We are helping to maintain the operation of the Kabul airport in order to maintain Afghanistan’s connection with the world,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

He explained that NATO “also maintains its diplomatic presence in Kabul.” “The safety of our personnel is of the utmost importance and we will continue to make changes as necessary,” said the spokesman for the North Atlantic Allia-nce.

He also stressed that NATO “supports Afghanistan’s efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, which is now more urgent than ever.”

Last Friday, following a meeting of the North Atl-antic Council at the level of permanent representatives in Brussels, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO will maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and will continue to assess the situation, as well as adjust, if necessary, the number of personnel.