NATO believes conflict in Ukraine will continue

BUCHAREST (TASS): NATO believes that the military conflict in Ukraine is far from over. This was stated by Deputy Secretary General of the organization Mircea Geoana at a ceremony on Sunday at the Ministry of National Defense of Romania on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the country’s accession to the alliance – NATO Day.

“We foresee an intensification of the war on the eastern flank and in the south, which does not allow us yet to see the conditions for a peaceful settlement,” he said. “<…> According to our assessment, the conflict will still continue.”

According to Geoana, “in these dramatic moments, Romania is fully and deeply integrated into NATO” and “from a military and strategic point of view, there will no longer be a qualitative difference between the allies in the west and east of Europe.” He said that at the forthcoming summit in Madrid “decisions will be made with strategic implications for NATO’s permanent, strong and balanced presence on the eastern flank.”

President Klaus Iohannis confirmed in his message on the occasion of NATO Day that from 2023 Romania will allocate 2.5% of GDP to defense needs. Prime Minister Nicolae Chuca stressed that “Romania will make every effort to ensure that the allied and American military presence [in the republic] is increased and strengthened in order to guarantee the security of citizens.” He noted that more than 3,000 military personnel from NATO countries, including approximately 2,000 Americans, are currently in the country, and more than 20 allied aircraft are performing air police tasks in the Romanian sky.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu stated in a message on the occasion that “Russia poses the main threat to the alliance.”

He said that at the forthcoming NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Brussels, he would “support the transformation and significant permanent strengthening of NATO’s deterrence and defense position in the long term, especially on the eastern flank and in the Black Sea.” National Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said that “Romania’s accession to NATO has brought the country the most reliable guarantee of security in its entire history.”

