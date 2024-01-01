NATO calls for full investigation of Azerbaijan Airlines crash

BRUSSELS (Reuters): NATO on Thursday called for a full investigation into the cause of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash that killed 38 people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J28243,” NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said in a post on the platform X.

“We wish those injured in the crash a speedy recovery and call for a full investigation.”

Kazakhstan’s senate chairman said earlier on Thursday that the cause of the plane crash was still unknown.

An Embraer passenger jet crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, killing 38 people, after diverting from an area of Russia that Moscow has recently defended against Ukrainian drone attacks.