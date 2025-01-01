NATO chief Rutte floats including broader security spending to meet Trump defense target

BRUSSELS (Reuters): NATO chief Mark Rutte has proposed alliance members boost defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP and commit a further 1.5 percent to broader security-related spending to meet Donald Trump’s demand for a 5 percent target, people familiar with the idea told Reuters.

Rutte’s proposal could allow the US president to declare a win at a NATO summit in The Hague in June while not committing European nations and Canada to a 5 percent pledge on military spending that many see as politically and economically unviable.

NATO’s current defense spending goal is at least 2 percent of GDP, met by 22 of its 32 members. But leaders across NATO say that goal is no longer sufficient, as they see Russia as a much greater threat after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The definition of what would fall into the broader category of defense-related spending would still have to be agreed. Officials said it might include spending to upgrade roads and bridges to support the transport of heavy military vehicles.

Asked whether NATO could confirm that Rutte had made the proposal, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart did not reply directly. She said Rutte had “repeatedly said that increased defense spending is needed in order to meet the capability targets that allies will soon agree and to ensure fairer burden sharing among allies.”

“This will likely involve not only higher investment in defense according to the agreed NATO definitions but also additional investment in related areas like infrastructure and resilience,” Hart said in an email.

“The Secretary General is working in close consultation with allies to prepare decisions on this for our Summit in The Hague,” she said.