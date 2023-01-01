NATO condemns Russia’s withdrawal from conventional armed forces treaty

BRUSSELS (Reuters): NATO allies on Friday condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

“Russia’s decision to withdraw from the CFE Treaty is the latest in a series of actions that systematically undermines Euro-Atlantic security,” the alliance said in a statement.

“Russia’s decision further demonstrates Moscow’s continued disregard for arms control.”

In May, Moscow said that the treaty is contrary to Russia’s security interests, “due to the changed situation”.

Russia announced in 2015 that it was completely halting its participation in the treaty.