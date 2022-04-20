HELSINKI (RIA Novosti): NATO’s large-scale cybersecurity exercise Locked S-hields 2022 (“Closed Shiel-ds” 2022) begins in Estonia on Wednesday, the press service of the alliance’s Tallinn Cyber Defense Center (CCDCOE) said.

“For two days, more than two thousand participants from 32 countries will work out the protection of national IT systems and critical infrastructure from a large-scale cyber attack at the annual Locked Shields exercise. Participating teams will also take tactical and strategic decisions to cooperate in a crisis,” – says in the message.

According to the head of the center, Colonel Jaak Ta-rien, the organization of th-ese exercises is a big resp-onsibility for the Tallinn Cyber Defense Center.

“Our center members consider Locked Shields the premier annual training event for national cyber defense teams,” he said.

The exercise scenario se-es the fictitious island nat-ion of Berylia face a deteriorating security situation, accompanied by a series of “hostile actions” and coordinated cyberattacks that have severely disrupted power grids, water treatment systems, public safety networks and other critical infrastructure components. National Rapid Response Teams should come to the aid of Berylia to repel cyber attacks and eliminate the consequences of attacks on infrastructure.

In 2008, the NATO North Atlantic Council approved the accreditation of the NATO Cyber Defense Center in Tallinn and granted it the status of an international military organization. Now the USA, Estonia, Germany, France, Great Britain, Belgium, Slovakia, Italy, Portugal, Lithuania, Latvia, Spain, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Holland, Greece,Turkey, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, South Korea, Romania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Swi-tzerland, Japan, Canada, Croatia, Norway, Bulgaria and Montenegro.

