WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): NATO does not perceive China as an adversary, but its military modernization has implications for all member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said.

“China is not an adversary of NATO, but its military modernization, massive investment in nuclear and hypersonic missiles, its coercive diplomacy has security implications for all NATO allies,” he said in Washington.

NATO sees no risks from Russia for its territory and population, said the deputy secretary general of the alliance, Mircea Geoana.

“We don’t see Russia today having the military capability to do anything hostile against NATO. We see a sort of prudence on the part of Russian forces in the face of a massive NATO buildup on the eastern flank,” he said.

Geoana added that “at least for the time being” Russia’s military capability will be “significantly weakened” due to the conflict in Ukraine. “Speaking of NATO allies and NATO territory, we do not see a risk to our territory and population,” he said.

“We must make sure th-at… by supporting Ukraine, strengthening NATO ‘s defense, we do not create the risk of escalation into a war between NATO and Russia,” he said, speaking in Washington. Geoana str-essed that NATO has a re-sponsibility to ensure that “this war does not spread further, as this will lead to more suffering, death and more instability around the world.”

NATO invites Volodymyr Zelensky and partners from the Asia-Pacific region to the June summit in Madrid, plans to approve a new strategic concept and make decisions on a new quality of military presence on its eastern flank, said Mircea Geoana.

“In Madrid, for the first time, we will have NATO partners from the Asia-Pacific region, which in itself is very significant. Of course, we will be happy to welcome President Zelensky,” he said, speaking in Washington.

Calling the meeting “historic”, Geoana added that the agenda of the summit will include a new strategic concept of the alliance to r-eplace the previous one, w-here Russia was perceived as an ally, and China was not mentioned at all. He also confirmed that decisions will likely be made in Madrid on a “new quality” of military presence in Eastern Europe, where the alliance has so far avoided deploying large forces on a permanent basis.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.”

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, as of March 25, the main tasks of the first stage were completed – they significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine.

