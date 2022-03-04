NATO expects situation in Ukraine to worsen in coming days

BRUSSELS (TASS): The North Atlantic Alliance ex-pects that in the coming da-ys the situation in Ukraine will become worse, there will be more dead and injured. This was stated at a press conference on Friday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“In the next two days, most likely, it will be worse [in Ukraine] – there will be more dead, more injured, more destruction,” he said.

The alliance’s secretary general argued that Ukraine was witnessing “the worst military aggression in Europe in decades.” “With captured cities, shelling of hospitals, schools, residential buildings, with reckless actions around nuclear power plants and many killed or wounded citizens,” Stoltenberg said.

The Alliance will also examine the implications of the conflict in Ukraine for Euro-Atlantic security.

Stoltenberg said that NATO calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine and start negotiations. “We call on President [Vladimir] Putin to stop this war immediately, withdraw all troops from Ukraine without conditions, and resort to real diplomacy,” he said. He added that NATO allies “increased support for Ukraine, helping it to exercise the country’s right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter.”

NATO is responsible for ensuring that the conflict in Ukraine does not go beyond Ukraine, does not seek war with Russia, the Secretary General said. “We are responsible for ensuring that the conflict in Ukraine does not spread beyond its borders, since [such a development of events] will be more destructive and dangerous. NATO does not seek war with Russia,” he said, noting that the alliance will maintain open channels military connection with Russia to avoid incidents..

NATO agrees that there should be no soldiers and aircraft of the alliance in Ukraine. “We have made it clear that we are not going to advance to Ukraine: neither by land nor in Ukrai-nian airspace,” Stoltenberg said. “The Allies agree that we should not have NATO aircraft in the airspace of Ukraine or NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine,” he said.

According to him, NATO is responsible for preventing the escalation and movement of hostilities outside of Ukraine. NATO welcomes efforts to create humanitarian corridors for the withdrawal of residents and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“At a minimum, it is necessary that agreements be reached on the creation of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid [to Ukrai-ne],” he said, adding that NATO welcomes the ongoing efforts in this direction.

Stoltenberg said that NATO will provide additional support to Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

“The Kremlin’s ambiti-ons are to recreate a sphere of influence and [intention] to deprive countries of the right to choose their own [development] path,” he argued. and Herzegovina,” the Secretary General of the alliance added.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO has provided support to these countries for many years. “We helped them build [military] capacity, [carry out] reforms, strengthen institutions [responsible] for defense and security. We have a training center in Georgia, we also conducted joint exercises,” he explained. The Secretary General of the alliance noted that the organization will potentially take more steps to support these countries, since they, according to him, “may be subjected to interference, subversion and, possibly, attacks by the Russian Armed Forces.”

Related