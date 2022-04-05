NATO FMs to address President Putin’s war against Ukraine

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels this week (6-7 April 2022) will address President Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Allies are stepping up their support for Ukraine’s right to defend itself, including with anti-tank weapons, air-defence systems and other equipment, as well as increased humanitarian assistance and financial aid.

“Moscow is not giving up its ambitions in Ukraine. We now see a significant movement of troops away from Kyiv, to regroup, rearm and resupply, and they shift their focus to the east,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday (5 April 2022) ahead of the meeting.

“Targeting and murdering civilians is a war crime. All the facts must be established and all those responsible for these atrocities must be brought to justice,“ Mr Stoltenberg added, commenting on the horrific images of murdered civilians in Bucha and other places.

NATO Foreign Ministers will be joined by their counterparts from Ukraine, Finland, Sweden, Georgia, and the European Union, and by NATO’s Asia-Pacific partners – Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea.

“At a time when authoritarian powers are pushing back on the rules-based international order, it is even more important for democracies to stand together, and protect our values,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg said that China has been unwilling to condemn Russia’s aggression.

And has joined Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path.

So I expect we will agree to deepen NATO’s cooperation with our Asia-Pacific partners.

Including in areas such as arms control, cyber, hybrid, and technology.

Working more closely together will make us all safer and more secure.

For the first time, it will also need to take account of China’s growing influence and coercive policies on the global stage.

Which pose a systemic challenge to our security, and to our democracies.

Our next Strategic Concept must also consider climate change, terrorism, and emerging and disruptive technologies.

Allied Foreign Ministers will also discuss the development of NATO’s next Strategic Concept, to guide the Alliance’s adaptation to the new global security reality. They are also expected to endorse a Charter setting out how the new Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) will help to harness transatlantic innovation.

