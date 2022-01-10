NATO has a defensive, not offensive nature: British Defense Minister

LONDON (TASS): British Defense Minister Ben Wallace considers false and distorted the idea that NATO is approaching the borders of the Russian Federation with aggressive intentions. The minister said this on Monday, speaking in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

“It seems to me that first of all we need to deal with the main accusations [of Moscow against the alliance], which I consider to be false and which are that NATO has aggressive intentions and surrounds Russia. NATO has a defensive, not offensive nature – an attack one member is considered an attack on all,” Wallace said, when asked if NATO will stick to a firm position in negotiations with the Russian Federation.” There are no NATO bases in Ukraine, which are also announced. who shares our values, and we will not be hindered by intimidation or distance. We will provide assistance to the countries of Eastern Europe and Scandinavia, as well as Ukraine, if they need our assistance, since they have the sovereign right [to seek NATO membership],which we respect and encourage other countries to do the same.”

Wallace spoke about the need to confront the “distorted picture” of what is happening in the world, allegedly created by Russia, and urged his fellow parliamentarians to familiarize themselves with the article by Russian President Vladimir Putin, published in June last year, “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians,” which, according to the minister, makes it possible to understand that the president “really thinks about the people of Ukraine.” According to him, Great Britain should also be ready to apply sanctions against Russia in case it makes a “serious mistake”.

“Only 1/16 of the total length of the Russian border Russia borders on NATO countries. The idea that NATO is a kind of unified entity that is expanding is also distorted. I would ask myself why so many countries are interested in membership,” Wallace said, arguing that, in his opinion, Russia” is not afraid of NATO, but of NATO values.”

Russian-American talks on security guarantees took place in Geneva on Monday. The NATO-Russia Council will meet in Brussels on January 12, and the OSCE Permanent Council will meet in Vienna on January 13.