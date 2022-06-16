According to Japanese media, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend NATO summit in Madrid in the coming days and will interact with top brass of the transatlantic alliance. According to details, an important meeting of NATO nations is scheduled on June 28-30 in Spain which will be participated by the two new applicants to the alliance along with heads of the states of Japan and South Korea. According to the Japanese Prime Minister, he feels a strong sense of urgency that Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow, a veiled reference to Chinese aggression.

Japan, a key US ally and non-NATO nation, is rapidly evolving its strategic outlook and military capabilities after the eruption of war in Ukraine. In fact, the emerging NATO-Japan romance has been promoted by the United States because the US-Japan alliance is a major pillar of the American Indo-Pacific Strategy which aimed at containing the rise of China and countering the growing military presence of Russia in the region. Although, United States and Japan are interconnected with several bilateral and multilateral alliances including Quad Security Dialogue but American Strategists intend to assimilate Japan into Transatlantic alliance in any capacity so in case of war with China or Russia the Transatlantic Alliance can intervene in the conflict, otherwise Japan-NATO association will act as deterrence against any possible adventure by the enemy.

On other hand, Japan has abandoned its pacifism which it assumed after the defeat in World War-II. Japan has modernized the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and inducted the latest weaponry to compete with the emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific region along with Chinese antagonism over the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea. Recently, the US and Japan had struck a deal for the establishment of a military base to counter any potential Chinese aggression against Taiwan in the future, while Japanese leadership has started a diplomatic offensive to forge alliances with regional nations to deal with the threat collectively. Apparently, the forthcoming NATO summit will devise a mechanism that will integrate Japan into the bloc and will enhance NATO’s involvement in the region.