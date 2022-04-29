NATO maritime groups train with Finland and Sweden

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: Ships from Standing North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) and Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) are currently in the Baltic Sea to exercise and conduct port visits in Finland and Sweden.

From 25 to 27 April, SNMCMG1 stopped in Turku, Finland, and practiced mine countermeasures with their Finnish counterparts.

Led by Estonian Navy Commander Ott Laanemets, SNMCMG1 comprises flagship Latvian Navy LNVS Virsaitis, Estonian Navy ENS Sakala, and Royal Netherlands Navy NHLMS Schiedam.

Following the visit, the group was scheduled to participate in an exercise led by Finland’s Coastal Fleet in the Archipelago Sea.

On 29 April, SNMG1 arrived in Stockholm, Sweden, and exercised with Swedish partners to increase interoperability. SNMG1 includes flagship HNLMS De Zeven Provinciën (The Netherlands), FGS Erfurt (Germany), HMCS Halifax (Canada), and FGS Spessart (Germany). Currently, SNMG1 also comprises FS Latouche-Tréville (France), which stayed at sea for operations.

The port visit will end on 2 May. Prior to the port visit, SNMG1 conducted a close-air-support exercise with a Swedish Navy submarine in the Baltic Sea.

The group trained in anti-submarine warfare, which included fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter operations, and defensive procedures while entering and leaving port.

SNMCMG1 and SNMG1 are part of NATO’s Standing Naval Forces and the NATO Response Force.

Since Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, NATO has further reinforced its deterrence and defence, on land, in the air, and at sea.

Finland and Sweden are North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ‘s closest partners, with years of experience training and operating alongside NATO Allies.

