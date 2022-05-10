NATO military chiefs will meet on 19 May

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: NATO’s highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet in person on 19 May 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by the Allied Chiefs of Defence. They will be supported by General Tod Wolters, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and General Philippe Lavigne, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) who will each lead a respective session.

The meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session (MCCS) will enable the 30 Allied Chiefs of Defence to meet and discuss issues of strategic importance to the Alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join the Chiefs of Defence for the first session to address the geostrategic context and preparations for the Madrid Summit in June.

The second session will be dedicated to Russia’s war in Ukraine, with the Chiefs of Defence from NATO Partner Nations Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining the discussions.

Session three will be led by General Wolters (SACEUR) and shall focus on the implementation of the Concept for the Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic Area (DDA), as well as on NATO’s longer-term posture. The Chiefs of Defence will then meet with NATO’s Asia-Pacific Partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea, to discuss regional developments. This will be followed by a session led by General Lavigne (SACT), in which the Chiefs of Defence will focus on the NATO Warfighting Capstone Concept (NWCC).

