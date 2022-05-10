NATO: No plan to stay out of Black Sea

VARNA (RIA Novosti): NATO Naval Forces Commander British Vice Admiral Keith Blount said the alliance does not plan to stay out of the Black Sea for long.

On Tuesday, Blount met in Varna with the head of the Bulgarian Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril Mikhailov. According to the latter, Bulgarian ships continue to explore the Black Sea in search of possible mines. Operations are carried out jointly with Romania and Turkey.

“Our plans are being reviewed every day depending on the situation. We have submarines, ships and aircraft, the program of actions of which is adapted daily. I want … to emphasize once again that NATO does not intend to stay outside the Black Sea for a long time,” he said in his it is the turn of the head of the Naval Forces of the alliance, whose words are quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

After the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Turkey, in accordance with the Montreux Convention, closed access to the Black Sea for warships.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass .

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops, and on March 25 they completed the main tasks of the first stage – they significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.

Related