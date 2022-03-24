NATO plans to build forces in Europe by June

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will prepare plans for the June summit to build up its forces and assets in Europe, as well as increase military assistance to Ukraine and transfer additional weapons systems to Kiev, including air defense systems. This is stated in a written statement by US President Joe Biden, which was distributed on Thursday by the White House press service following his participation in a meeting of heads of state and government of NATO countries in Brussels.

“<…> We will continue to support him and his government through significant and growing military assistance <…>,” the American leader says, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Biden’s information, the North Atlantic Alliance pledged to find “additional [military] equipment, including air defenses, to help Ukraine.”

In addition, the bloc intends to develop “plans for additional forces and means to strengthen the defense of NATO” by its June summit in Madrid, the head of the US administration emphasizes. “We will adopt an updated strategic concept to ensure that NATO is ready to meet any challenge in a new and more dangerous security environment,” Biden said.

According to him, at the current meeting in the Belgian capital, “strengthening NATO’s collective defense, especially on the eastern flank” was discussed. “Today’s creation of four new battlegroups – in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia – is a strong signal that we will collectively defend every inch of NATO territory,” says the owner of the White House.

