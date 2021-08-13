NATO refuses to recognize Taliban Govt. in Afghanistan if by force

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: NATO Allies met in the North Atlantic Council on Friday, to consult on the situation in Afghanistan.

“We continue to assess the developments on the gr-ound, and we are in const-ant contact with the Afghan authorities and the rest of the international community,” the statement said.

“Our aim remains to support the Afghan government and security forces as much as possible. The security of our personnel is par-amount. NATO will maintain our diplomatic presence in Kabul, and continue to adjust as necessary.”

“NATO allies are deeply concerned about the high level of violence caused by the Taliban offensive, including attacks on civilians, killings and other serious human rights violations. The Taliban need to understand that they will not be recognized by the international community if they take over the country by force,” the statement said.

He also added that NATO “remains committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict” in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the French authorities have twice called on their citizens to leave Afghanistan in connection with the deteriorating security situation there and continue to monitor developments in this country, a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said.

“Since April 2021, we have urged the French present in Afghanistan to leave the country, and they had the opportunity to do so with a flight organized by the French authorities on July 16.

Due to the deterioration of the security situation last week, we again urged the French to leave as soon as possible. country, “- said a representative of the foreign ministry in response to a question from RIA Novosti about whether Paris plans to evacuate its embassy and compatriots from Kabul.

Also, Denmark will temporarily shut its Kabul embassy and evacuate all staff and Finland will take in up to 130 local Afghan workers, ministers from both Nordic countries said on Friday.

“The government has d-ecided to evacuate all em-ployees of the embassy. At the same time, we have de-cided to temporarily close our embassy in Kabul”, Danish FM Kofod said in a press release, calling on Danes in Afgha-nistan to leave immediately.

Finland’s foreign minister Haavisto told a press conference that parliament ruled on Friday the country could “take in up to 130 Afghans who have worked in the service of Finland, the European Union and Nato along with their families” because of “the quickly weakening security situation”.