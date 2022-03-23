NATO says use of chemical weapons in Ukraine is unacceptable

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The use of ch-emical weapons in Ukraine would be completely unacceptable and would have far-reaching consequences, said on Wednesday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference.

“Any use of chemical weapons will completely change the nature of the co-nflict. It will be unacceptable, violate international law and have far-reaching consequences,” he said.

According to Stolten-berg, NATO is aware of Russia’s warnings about Ukraine preparing provocations with chemicals, but considers them false.

He also stressed that the leaders of the alliance at the summit in Brussels will decide to provide Ukraine with additional assistance in the field of cybersecurity, as well as means of protection against chemical and biological attacks. “I expect the leaders to agree on additional assistance to Ukraine to protect against biological, chemical, nucle-ar and cyber threats,” he said.

NATO Secretary Gen-eral also expressed concern that Russia allegedly “alre-ady used chemical reagents and supported [Syrian Pres-ident Bashar] Assad, simplifying the use of chemical weapons in Syria.”

“Tomorrow, I expect Allies will agree to provide additional support. Including cybersecurity assistance.” “As well as equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.”

We must understand that it is important to support Ukraine, but it is also important to prevent a war between the Russian Fede-ration and NATO. Theref-ore, we clearly said that we would not send troops to Ukraine,” – he said.

The North Atlantic Alliance has deployed hundreds of thousands of troops in Europe on high alert, including five aircraft carrier strike groups, Stoltenberg said.

“Hundreds of thousands of alliance troops are on high alert in all NATO member countries. We are talking about 100 thousand American troops in Europe, as well as 40 thousand [troops] under direct NATO command, mainly in the eastern part of the alliance. support is provided by sea and air forces, including five aircraft carrier strike groups in the Far North and the Mediterranean,” Stoltenberg said. Earlier, he said that the North Atlantic Alliance has increased the defensive presence of air, sea and land forces to ensure the security of the eastern part of the alliance.

The March 24 NATO summit will decide on the strongest strengthening of its defense, which will require an increase in defense spending, Stoltenberg said.

“I expect the leaders to agree to strengthen NATO’s positions in all areas. <…> The first step is the deployment of four NATO battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. Along with the already existing forces in the Baltics and Poland, this will mean that we have 8 battle groups along the entire length of the eastern flank from the Baltic to the Black Sea,” Stoltenberg said. He also added that in the long term, “the alliance’s deterrence and defense needs to be reset.” “We will also address the role of China in this crisis.”

According to Stoltenberg, Beijing has joined Moscow in questioning the right of independent nations to choose their own path.

China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and disinformation, he added.

According to Stoltenb-erg, Allies are concerned that China could provide material support for the Russian invasion. “I expect leaders will call on China to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council. Refrain from supporting Russia’s war effort. And join the rest of the world in calling for an immediate, peaceful end to this war.”

“We also call on Belarus to end its complicity in Putin’s invasion.”

