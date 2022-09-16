NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to visit New York

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to New York from Monday 19 September through Friday 23 September 2022 to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

On Tuesday 20 September, the Secretary General will participate in the opening of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will also meet with several world leaders and high-level officials.

On Thursday 22 September, the Secretary General will take part in the Transatlantic Dinner hosted by the Secretary of State of the United States, Mr. Antony J. Blinken.