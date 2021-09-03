NATO shows readiness to coordinate with Minsk over West-2021 exercises

BRUSSELS (RIA Novosti): NATO, in connection with the West-2021 exercises, announced its readiness to maintain contact with Belarus , the spokesman for the alliance, Oana Lungescu , told RIA Novosti .

The practical phase of the joint Belarusian-Russian strategic exercises “West-2021” will take place from 10 to 16 September at nine training grounds in Russia and five in Belarus. The exercises will be attended by about 200 thousand people, over 80 aircraft and helicopters, up to 760 units of military equipment – over 290 tanks, over 240 guns, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as up to 15 ships. Almost 13 thousand people, more than 30 aircraft and helicopters, up to 350 units of military equipment will be used in Belarus.

NATO in connection with the West-2021 exercises maintains a balanced position, communication channels with Russia remain open, Oana Lungescu, an official representative of the alliance, told RIA Novosti .

“As always, NATO remains vigilant, while maintaining a balanced and balanced position. We leave open channels of communication with Russia in accordance with our combined approach, combining deterrence and defense with dialogue,” she said.

