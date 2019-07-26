NATO supply truck attacks in Jamrud

Ahmad Nabi

LANDI KOTAL: Supply trailer for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), stationed in Afghanistan came under attack from unknown armed persons near Takhtha Baig checkpoint of Jamrud area on Friday morning.

The police official Haji Khandad told that a long wheel trailer carrying registration no.(LLS-3659), loaded with Allied Force armor vehicle was on its way to Torkham border from Karachi when it was attacked by undisclosed militants on Pak-Afghan highway near Thakhtha Baig filling station, in jurisdiction of police and forces check post of the area .

As a result conductor of the trailer, identified as Muhammad Rahim s/o Miran Jan of Kam-Shelman slightly injured while partially damaged was done to the vehicle.

The armed persons managed to successfully escape after committing the crime, the official told.

Soon after an incident, the law enforcing agencies arrived at the spot, cordoned off the area and initiated massive search operation in the area, the official added.

As per the administration official so far ten suspected persons had been apprehended and put behind the bars for investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that suspended for years, the NATO supply has been resumed to Afghanistan via Torkham border.