NATO to held Defence Conference in Greece

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: NATO’s highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet from 17-19 September 2021, in Athens, Greece. General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff will host the Conference.

The NATO Military Committee Conference enables the Chiefs of Defence to meet and discuss issues of strategic importance to the Alliance. The Allied Chiefs will discuss NATO’s Operations, Missions and Activities, the Alliance’s Deterrence and Defence posture, and the implementation of two concepts – Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic Area and NATO’s War fighting Capstone Concept. The Military Committee will also discuss the NATO 2030 initiative, along with its military implications and opportunities.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, leads the Military Committee Conference. He will be supported in each session by General Tod Wolters, (Supreme Allied Commander Europe – SACEUR) and General André Lanata (Supreme Allied Commander Transformation – SACT).

The Military Committee meets, in Chiefs of Defence Session, twice a year at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and once a year a Conference is held by an Allied member state. The Military Committee convenes to discuss NATO operations, missions and activities and to provide the North Atlantic Council with consensus-based military advice on how the Alliance can best address global security challenges. On a day-to-day basis, its work is carried out by the permanent Military Representatives at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.