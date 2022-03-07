NATO troops eployed in Hungary

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Hungary allows the deployment of NATO troops in the country and the transit of weapons to other countries of the alliance, but not to Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a decree.

“The Government… in accordance with the decision of the Heads and Governments of NATO countries, approved in the statement of February 25, 2022… except in the case of transit through Ukraine, allows the Allied Armed Forces to transit by land and air through the territory of Hungary to another member state alliance on the basis of a NATO decision and deployment in the Transdanubian region in Hungary, if necessary,” the text says.

It is noted that the decision to ban the transit of lethal weapons and equipment to the territory of Ukraine is aimed at protecting the interests of national security.

On February 21, Putin, in response to the requests of the Donbass republics and after the appeal of the State Duma deputies, signed decrees recognizing the sovereignty of the LPR and the DPR. Early on the morning of February 24, Russia launched a military special operation to demilitarize Ukraine.

According to Putin, it is also necessary to carry out the denazification of Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

