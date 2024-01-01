NATO, Ukraine officials to meet after deadly Russian strikes

BRUSSELS (AFP): NATO and Ukrainian officials will meet on Wednesday at Kyiv’s request after heavy Russian strikes across the war-battered nation, the Western military alliance said.

Russia fired a wave of attack drones and missiles at Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday, killing at least 11 people and battering the country’s already weakened energy grid.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is expected “to brief allies via video link on the battlefield situation and priority capability needs,” a NATO spokesman said.

Ukraine’s critical need for better air defenses will be one of the main issues discussed during the meeting, a diplomatic source said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for European air forces to help Kyiv down drones and missiles in the future.

“In our various regions of Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbors worked together with our F-16s and together with our air defense,” Zelenskyy said.

The air attacks on Ukraine are some of the largest in recent weeks, with 15 Ukrainian regions targeted by a total of 236 missiles and drones, Kyiv said, of which it claimed it shot down 201.