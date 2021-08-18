NATO will discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Aug. 20

BRUSSELS (TASS): NATO foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Afghanistan online on 20 August. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced this on Wednesday.

“I convened an extraordinary online meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers this Friday, August 20, to continue our close cooperation and discuss our joint approach to [the situation] in Afghanistan,” Stolten-berg wrote on Twitter .

On August 17, the situation in Afghanistan was discussed by the EU Foreign Ministers, who admitted that the Taliban (banned in Russia) had won the war in Afghanistan, and it was necessary to start a dialogue with them. On Wednesday, the EU is holding an emergency videoconference of interior ministers to discuss the migration consequences of the crisis in Afghanistan. On August 19, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament will meet for an unscheduled meeting on Afghanistan in Brussels.