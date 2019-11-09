NATO will not accept moratorium on nukes: Russian FM

Monitoring Desk

MOSCOW: NATO has made it clear it will reject Moscow’s proposal of announcing a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range nuclear missiles, the Russian foreign minister said Friday.

President Vladimir Putin had earlier proposed a moratorium on the deployment of nuclear warheads in Europe and other regions.

Speaking at the Moscow Non-proliferation Conference, Sergey Lavrov recalled that Moscow had asked the U.S. to declare a moratorium on the deployment of these missiles, after Washington formally withdrew from the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in August.

“President Putin in personal messages to the leaders of NATO states and countries of the Asia-Pacific region called to join the moratorium on the deployment of INF ground-based equipment. A clear response from the North Atlantic Alliance did not follow. Moreover, we are given to understand that NATO will not go for it.”

On Aug. 2, the U.S. formally withdrew from the INF Treaty, following a months-long war of words between Moscow and Washington. Later in the same month the U.S. tested a missile, previously banned under the treaty.

The treaty was signed in 1987 by then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan, reducing the chances of a nuclear war in Europe.

Under the treaty, both sides destroyed the whole class of intermediate- and short-range missiles in a span of four years.

International observers fear a fresh arms race in the absence of this landmark treaty.

‘Russia, Turkey working to implement Sochi deal’: Russia said on Friday that it was working “actively” with Turkey to implement a memorandum between the two countries on Syria.

In a press conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Moscow would do its part to execute the deal.

“We believe Russia will do its part and we hope that our partners will keep their word. We are working very actively on this,” said Zakharova.

Stressing that Iran had proved many times to be a “responsible fighter against terrorism”, Zakharova condemned U.S. “attempts to demonize Iran” and represent the country “as a terrorist threat”.

She accused western media of covering Iran’s suspension of compliance with parts of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) nuclear deal, while neglecting to mention the fact that the country’s actions were both reversible and motivated by the inability of the European parties to the JCPOA to implement their part of the agreement.

“The course, taken by the United States of America to confront Iran, is destructive and simply short-sighted. Without Tehran’s participation, the construction of a solid regional security architecture in the Middle East is impossible, as well as the stabilization of the situation in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan,” she said.

Iran began to halt its commitments under the 2015 deal in retaliation following the unilateral decision by the U.S. to withdraw from the agreement, and the EU’s failure to fulfill its commitments.

Iran started injecting gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear facility on Wednesday, in the presence of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, according to the state television, in a fourth step of commitment suspension.

The nuclear agreement was signed in 2015 between Iran and Russia, China, France, the U.K., and the U.S., plus Germany. How-ever, last year U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and intensified pressure on Tehran by re-imposing sanctions targeting the country’s energy and banking sectors.

Addressing ongoing mass protests in Lebanon, Zakharova said there had been “positive dynamics” in resolving the political crisis in the country, but that the situation was “still far from normalization”. She welcomed Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun’s readiness to meet with representatives of the opposing sides, calling on political opponents to find a solution in a legal framework.

Mass protests erupted across Lebanon last week against plans to tax calls on WhatsApp and other messaging services. (AA)