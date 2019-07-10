NATO will not leave Afghanistan until the job is done: Kay

KABUL (TOLO News): Acting Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid, the Resolute Support Commander Gen. Scott Miller, and NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative Nicholas Kay on Wednesday visited Ghazni to assess the security of the central province.

Addressing the meeting, Kay said NATO will not leave Afghanistan until the job is done.

“We are not leaving. We are not leaving until the job is done. If the Taliban think they can just wait us out, then they have miscalculated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the acting defense minister said they visited the province to show to the security forces that the government is supporting them.

Miller said he is delighted seeing the Afghan security leaders addressing challenges, adding that the foreign forces are here to support them.

“I congratulate this leadership team. They are committed, and they have the support of the coalition,” he said.

Ghazni governor Wahidullah Kalimzai said the overall security situation is good in the province and emphasized that the enemy has been defeated.

“Overall, the situation is good, the enemy’s back is broken,” he said. “Unfortunately, criminals harm and kill our people. But we are well coordinated across the security forces.”